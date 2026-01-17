Tumult in Tensions: A Global Overview

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has indicated a decrease in tensions in Iran after authorities canceled over 800 executions, while US President Donald Trump has temporarily halted any planned strikes.

Tharoor stressed that these developments could lead to a reduction in regional tensions. Evacuations from Iran continue, and neighboring Gulf countries are seeking stability to prevent potential refugee influxes.

Discussing Gaza, Tharoor stated that peace remains fragile, with ongoing attacks and unresolved issues surrounding Hamas's disarmament. In Venezuela, the political scenario remains unusual, with the regime continuing despite the capture of President Nicolas Maduro by US forces, highlighting the strategic focus on oil reserves.

