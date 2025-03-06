Strengthening Africa's Cybersecurity: Kaspersky and Smart Africa Sign MoU

In a significant move to bolster digital security across the African continent, Kaspersky (www.Kaspersky.co.za) has signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Smart Africa. This transformative agreement is designed to advance collaborative efforts aimed at enhancing cybersecurity capabilities and resilience throughout Africa.

Enhancing Cybersecurity Education and Skill Development

One of the core pillars of this partnership is the development of essential cybersecurity skills. To achieve this, Kaspersky will provide comprehensive training programs, including initiatives under the Kaspersky Academy (https://apo-opa.co/41r6HzS). The Academy, an international educational platform established in 2010, is dedicated to equipping professionals and students with top-tier cybersecurity education, fostering a safer digital landscape worldwide.

Additionally, the collaboration seeks to close gender disparities by actively supporting programs that empower girls and women in cybersecurity, STEM, and ICT fields. This initiative builds upon Kaspersky’s ongoing efforts to encourage female participation in IT-related professions and attract more women into cybersecurity roles (https://apo-opa.co/4h51gwk).

Standardizing Cybersecurity Policies and Strengthening Digital Defenses

Beyond skill development, the agreement emphasizes the harmonization of cybersecurity policies across Africa. By bringing together regional and national stakeholders, Smart Africa and Kaspersky will work closely with cybersecurity authorities, law enforcement agencies, industry leaders, and computer emergency response teams to develop a unified and strategic cybersecurity framework.

Moreover, the partnership is set to reinforce technological defenses across the continent. This includes the establishment of critical cyber infrastructures such as Security Operation Centers (SOCs) and Computer Emergency Response Teams (CERTs). Kaspersky will also extend expert technical consulting services to assist in detecting, preventing, and mitigating cyber threats.

Strategic Insights from Industry Leaders

Lacina Koné, CEO of Smart Africa, highlighted the significance of this partnership:

"This MoU marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to securing Africa’s digital future. By collaborating with Kaspersky, we are not only enhancing cybersecurity education and bridging gender gaps but also laying the groundwork for regional cooperation and state-of-the-art cyber infrastructure."

Eugene Kaspersky, founder and CEO of Kaspersky, reinforced this vision:

"Our strategic partnership with Smart Africa is focused on creating a safer digital environment across the continent and beyond. Through this initiative, we are empowering individuals and organizations alike, ensuring a secure and confident digital experience for all."

Building a Resilient Cybersecurity Ecosystem

This initiative reflects Kaspersky’s dedication to fostering global cyber resilience through strategic partnerships. It aligns with the objectives of the recently established African Network of Cybersecurity Authorities (ANCA), an initiative developed by Smart Africa to unite cybersecurity authorities across African nations in the fight against cyber threats.

With Smart Africa’s steadfast commitment to building a secure, inclusive, and digitally empowered continent, this collaboration is poised to position Africa as a leader in digital security innovation. By addressing the ever-evolving cyber challenges and reinforcing digital defenses, the partnership between Kaspersky and Smart Africa is set to pave the way for a robust and secure cyberspace across Africa and beyond.