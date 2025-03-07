Colombia trade chief Reyes steps down
Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2025 05:47 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 05:47 IST
Colombia's President Gustavo Petro has accepted the resignation of his trade minister, Luis Carlos Reyes, the outgoing official announced in a post on X on Thursday.
Reyes headed the South American nation's ministry responsible for trade, industry and tourism.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South American
- Luis Carlos Reyes
- Gustavo Petro
- Colombia
- Reyes
Advertisement