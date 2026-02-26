Left Menu

Greek Court Sentences Intellexa Founder Amid Surveillance Scandal

A Greek court has sentenced the founder of Intellexa and three others to prison for breaching personal data in 2020-2021. This is a major development in a long-running wiretapping scandal that has impacted Greece since 2022. The sentences, capped at eight years, are pending appeal while further investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 19:48 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 19:48 IST
A Greek court has sentenced the founder of surveillance firm Intellexa and three others for their roles in breaching personal data during 2020-2021. This verdict marks the latest chapter in a wiretapping scandal that has embroiled Greece since 2022, following claims of unlawful surveillance by state actors.

While the sentences for the defendants total 126 years each, the actual prison time will be limited to eight years, pending appeal. The case has taken a toll on Greece's current government, which has faced intense scrutiny over its alleged involvement and subsequent denials of any wrongdoing in the surveillance.

In addition to the current verdict, the court has called for further investigations into more severe charges, like espionage. Accusations arose after Predator spyware was found on journalist Thanasis Koukakis' phone, highlighting a broader network of digital intrusion affecting politicians and business figures.

