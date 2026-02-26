Left Menu

A Farewell to a Communist Stalwart: R Nallakannu's Legacy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin led a tribute to R Nallakannu, a centenarian Communist leader. The state accorded full honors, and his body was sent for research. Leaders from various sectors hailed his contributions to social justice, secularism, and the Communist movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-02-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 19:49 IST
In an emotional farewell, M K Stalin and hundreds of others gathered to honor R Nallakannu, a revered Communist leader, who passed away at the age of 100. The government paid tribute with full state honors in recognition of his lifelong service to social justice and the Communist cause.

The veteran leader's body was draped in the Communist Party flag and paraded as a respectful homage, following which it was donated to Madras Medical College for research. The gesture fulfilled one of Nallakannu's last wishes, symbolizing his dedication to education and progress even in death.

Prominent figures from various fields, including cinema and politics, attended the ceremony. Tributes poured in, applauding Nallakannu's pivotal role in advocating for the oppressed and striving for a more equitable society. His legacy in fostering secularism and equal rights remains influential and celebrated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

