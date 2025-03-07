India and US Set to Forge Stronger Trade Ties Amid Tariff Talks
India aims to enhance trade ties with the US by reducing tariff and non-tariff barriers through a bilateral trade agreement. Following President Trump's recent reciprocal tariff announcements, both nations are working towards a multi-sector pact, focusing on increased market access and supply chain integration.
In response to President Donald Trump's announcement of reciprocal tariffs, India has expressed a desire to expand trade relations with the United States. This development is part of a broader strategy to reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers through a proposed bilateral trade agreement.
The announcement from Trump aligns with his 'America First' policy, targeting partners with higher import levies on US goods. India, hopeful for an amicable resolution, is optimistic about the ongoing negotiations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the US saw both nations agreeing to pursue a mutually beneficial multi-sector Bilateral Trade Agreement. Key figures like Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal are in discussions to advance these negotiations, aiming to strengthen trade across various sectors while enhancing supply chain integration.
