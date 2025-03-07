Market Volatility Amid Global Uncertainty: Stocks and Bonds React

Global markets faced significant challenges this week as investor sentiment was rattled by unclear U.S. trade policies and soaring borrowing costs worldwide. Stocks experienced volatility, highlighted by a 0.6% drop in European markets. Luxury and retail sectors felt the brunt, yet U.S. stock futures hinted at a possible turnaround.

The turbulence came as President Donald Trump's shifting tariff strategies left market participants uncertain. After imposing tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico, a temporary suspension offered brief relief. However, Deutsche Bank analysts highlighted persisting ambiguity, with reciprocal measures anticipated soon.

Attention has now shifted to upcoming data releases, with the U.S. non-farm payroll report and a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell potentially clarifying interest rate trajectories. Meanwhile, the euro celebrated a record week, largely influenced by increased euro zone borrowing costs. Investors continue seeking safe assets, propelling gold prices and yen valuations upwards.

(With inputs from agencies.)