India's Women-Led Startups: A Powerhouse in Global Funding

India's women-led startups are second after the US in funding, raising $26 billion. The retail sector leads in investments. Bengaluru tops in the number of startups and funds raised. Despite some setbacks, they continue to innovate and redefine industries, contributing significantly to India's growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 18:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Indian tech startup ecosystem is making waves globally, especially those led by women. Ranked second only to the United States, Indian startups with women at the helm have raised a formidable $26 billion in funding, according to a Tracxn report.

India hosts over 7,000 women-led startups, representing 7.5% of all active startups in the country. The retail sector stands out with $7.8 billion in secured funding. Edtech and Enterprise Applications trail closely with $5.4 billion and $5 billion, respectively.

Bengaluru emerges as the leader in both the number and funding of women-led startups, followed by Mumbai and Delhi NCR. Despite fluctuations in unicorn creation and acquisitions, these startups are fostering innovation and are pivotal to the nation's economic landscape, as noted in the report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

