India's Women-Led Startups: A Powerhouse in Global Funding

The Indian tech startup ecosystem is making waves globally, especially those led by women. Ranked second only to the United States, Indian startups with women at the helm have raised a formidable $26 billion in funding, according to a Tracxn report.

India hosts over 7,000 women-led startups, representing 7.5% of all active startups in the country. The retail sector stands out with $7.8 billion in secured funding. Edtech and Enterprise Applications trail closely with $5.4 billion and $5 billion, respectively.

Bengaluru emerges as the leader in both the number and funding of women-led startups, followed by Mumbai and Delhi NCR. Despite fluctuations in unicorn creation and acquisitions, these startups are fostering innovation and are pivotal to the nation's economic landscape, as noted in the report.

