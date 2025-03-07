IRB Infrastructure's Toll Revenue Surge Signals Economic Growth

IRB Infrastructure on Friday announced an 18% year-on-year increase in toll revenue, reaching Rs 528.7 crore in February. This reflects a significant rise from Rs 462.2 crore during the same period last year, as per an official exchange filing.

The IRB MP Expressway in Maharashtra was a major contributor, generating Rs 140.9 crore, followed by the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Super Express Tollway at Rs 63.9 crore. The toll revenue from CG Tollway also amounted to Rs 31.5 crore.

Deputy CEO Amitabh Murarka noted that budgetary allocations could drive further growth, with expanded transportation infrastructure expected to boost traffic. IRB, India's leading toll roads developer, boasts an asset base exceeding Rs 80,000 crore across 12 states.

