Left Menu

European Markets Jitter: U.S. Policy Fluctuations Influence Share Movements

European shares saw declines amid volatile U.S. trade policies and a lesser-than-expected U.S. jobs report. The STOXX 600 ended a winning streak as President Trump suspended tariffs on Canada and Mexico, while imposing ones on China. Uncertain trade dynamics and economic data fluctuations added to investor concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 23:03 IST
European Markets Jitter: U.S. Policy Fluctuations Influence Share Movements
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares closed lower on Friday, affected by erratic changes in U.S. trade policy and an unexpected U.S. jobs report. The STOXX 600 dropped 0.7% for the week, ending a 10-day winning streak.

President Trump's suspension of the 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods, initially imposed earlier in the week, marked another twist in his trade approach, inciting market volatility. The tariffs are increasingly viewed as a negotiation strategy by investors.

Meanwhile, China's exports to the U.S. now face a 20% tariff, unsettling luxury stocks exposed to Chinese consumers. Industrial and mining stocks also fell, with telecommunication stocks seeing gains. Despite softer U.S. job data, market sentiment showed mild recovery. German bond developments and ECB's interest rate decisions further influenced market movements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025