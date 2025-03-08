Left Menu

Trump Hosts Cryptocurrency Summit to Make the U.S. the 'Crypto Capital of the World'

Top cryptocurrency industry leaders are set to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House to discuss strategies for establishing the U.S. as the global center for crypto. The summit will focus on feedback from industry experts, debating the creation of a bitcoin-based strategic reserve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 01:21 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 01:21 IST
Trump Hosts Cryptocurrency Summit to Make the U.S. the 'Crypto Capital of the World'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move signaling the potential reshaping of America's financial landscape, President Donald Trump is set to host key figures from the cryptocurrency sector at the White House. The meeting aims to explore strategic avenues to position the United States as a global leader in the cryptocurrency field, according to industry insiders.

Among the prominent figures attending are Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy, Vlad Tenev of Robinhood Markets, and various other crypto luminaries. The agenda includes discussions on creating a strategic cryptocurrency reserve, which Trump believes could fortify the nation's fiscal strength.

This unprecedented summit underscores a rare collaboration between government and industry leaders, with expectations high for a regulatory framework that may ease the path for trading digital assets. However, concerns linger over the volatility and regulatory scrutiny in the burgeoning crypto market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025