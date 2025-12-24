Left Menu

Nitin Nabin's Devotional and Political Journey in Bihar

BJP's national working president, Nitin Nabin, visited Bihar's temples and met party workers and state leaders during his visit to Patna. Highlighting his allegiance and engaging with the community, Nabin also held meetings with the governor and chief minister before concluding his trip to Delhi.

Nitin Nabin, the BJP's national working president, returned to his hometown of Bihar, commencing his visit with prayers at several prominent temples in Patna. He was accompanied by BJP state president Sanjay Saraogi and other party leaders.

The trip kicked off with Nabin offering prayers at Siddheswari Kali Mandir and Maa Akhandwasini Mandir, significant religious sites in the city. A warm reception marked his first visit since taking the new position, underscoring his connection with the local community.

During his stay, Nabin organized a roadshow, addressed party workers, and attended official meetings with Bihar's governor and chief minister. Before departing for Delhi, he was expected to visit the Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib Gurudwara, further solidifying his influential presence in the region.

