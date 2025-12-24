Left Menu

Shanghai Stocks Survive Global Tensions for Sixth Winning Streak

Shanghai's stock benchmark continues its winning streak amid global market strengths, while Hong Kong shares rise despite holiday-thinned trading. Investors are eyeing Chinese AI companies amid Wall Street bubble concerns. Speculations arise over the long-term growth of Chinese stocks as U.S. tariffs loom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 24-12-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 10:02 IST
Shanghai Stocks Survive Global Tensions for Sixth Winning Streak
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

The Shanghai stock benchmark edged higher on Wednesday, showing resilience in its sixth consecutive winning session. Meanwhile, holiday-thinned trade in Hong Kong saw shares advance, supported by regional market strength.

Despite a minor slip of 0.12% in China's blue-chip CSI300 index, global investors are keenly betting on Chinese artificial intelligence firms. They aim to diversify amid growing concerns over a speculative bubble in the sector on Wall Street.

For the year, Shanghai's stock index has risen 17.2%, and experts predict a continued albeit slower bull run. However, looming U.S. tariffs threaten to disrupt Chinese semiconductor imports. As Asian stock indices end the year strong, market eyes remain on the geopolitical effects of these tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025