Shanghai Stocks Survive Global Tensions for Sixth Winning Streak

The Shanghai stock benchmark edged higher on Wednesday, showing resilience in its sixth consecutive winning session. Meanwhile, holiday-thinned trade in Hong Kong saw shares advance, supported by regional market strength.

Despite a minor slip of 0.12% in China's blue-chip CSI300 index, global investors are keenly betting on Chinese artificial intelligence firms. They aim to diversify amid growing concerns over a speculative bubble in the sector on Wall Street.

For the year, Shanghai's stock index has risen 17.2%, and experts predict a continued albeit slower bull run. However, looming U.S. tariffs threaten to disrupt Chinese semiconductor imports. As Asian stock indices end the year strong, market eyes remain on the geopolitical effects of these tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)