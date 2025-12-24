Shanghai Stocks Survive Global Tensions for Sixth Winning Streak
Shanghai's stock benchmark continues its winning streak amid global market strengths, while Hong Kong shares rise despite holiday-thinned trading. Investors are eyeing Chinese AI companies amid Wall Street bubble concerns. Speculations arise over the long-term growth of Chinese stocks as U.S. tariffs loom.
- Country:
- China
The Shanghai stock benchmark edged higher on Wednesday, showing resilience in its sixth consecutive winning session. Meanwhile, holiday-thinned trade in Hong Kong saw shares advance, supported by regional market strength.
Despite a minor slip of 0.12% in China's blue-chip CSI300 index, global investors are keenly betting on Chinese artificial intelligence firms. They aim to diversify amid growing concerns over a speculative bubble in the sector on Wall Street.
For the year, Shanghai's stock index has risen 17.2%, and experts predict a continued albeit slower bull run. However, looming U.S. tariffs threaten to disrupt Chinese semiconductor imports. As Asian stock indices end the year strong, market eyes remain on the geopolitical effects of these tariffs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shanghai
- stock market
- Hong Kong
- AI
- investors
- Chinese stocks
- tariffs
- Wall Street
- CSI300
- Hang Seng
ALSO READ
Plummeting Confidence: Tariffs Shake Consumer Faith in Economy
Muted Wall Street Futures as Investors Eye Key Economic Data
U.S. to Impose Tariffs on Chinese Semiconductors
Emerging Markets on the Rise: Investors Eye Fresh Opportunities
Retail Inflows Poised for Record Growth in 2025 as Investors Eye AI, ETFs