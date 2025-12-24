Avalanche Alert Issued for Jammu and Kashmir Districts
An avalanche warning has been announced for five districts in Jammu and Kashmir due to recent heavy snowfall. The alert, which is valid for the next 24 hours, advises residents to avoid areas prone to avalanches above 2,800 meters and follow official guidance.
An official avalanche warning has been issued in five districts of Jammu and Kashmir following heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of the region, authorities reported on Wednesday.
The districts under alert are Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch, and Ramban, where the avalanche risk is considered low but present at altitudes over 2,800 meters.
Authorities have advised residents to steer clear of potential avalanche zones and strictly adhere to official safety advisories.
