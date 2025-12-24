Avalanche Alert Issued for Jammu and Kashmir Districts

An official avalanche warning has been issued in five districts of Jammu and Kashmir following heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of the region, authorities reported on Wednesday.

The districts under alert are Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch, and Ramban, where the avalanche risk is considered low but present at altitudes over 2,800 meters.

Authorities have advised residents to steer clear of potential avalanche zones and strictly adhere to official safety advisories.

(With inputs from agencies.)