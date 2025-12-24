Left Menu

Drone Debris Ignites Fire at Russian Industrial Site

A Ukrainian drone's debris has caused a fire at an industrial site in Russia's Tula region, according to Governor Dmitry Milyaev on Telegram. The governor did not specify the facility affected. Russian air defense reportedly intercepted 12 Ukrainian drones over the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 10:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Debris from a Ukrainian drone has ignited a fire at an industrial site in Russia's Tula region, as reported by Governor Dmitry Milyaev on Telegram.

While details about the specific industrial facility remain undisclosed, Milyaev confirmed that the incident was linked to Ukrainian drone activity.

Russian air defense units successfully intercepted and destroyed 12 Ukrainian drones above the region, minimizing potential further threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

