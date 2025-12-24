Drone Debris Ignites Fire at Russian Industrial Site

Debris from a Ukrainian drone has ignited a fire at an industrial site in Russia's Tula region, as reported by Governor Dmitry Milyaev on Telegram.

While details about the specific industrial facility remain undisclosed, Milyaev confirmed that the incident was linked to Ukrainian drone activity.

Russian air defense units successfully intercepted and destroyed 12 Ukrainian drones above the region, minimizing potential further threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)