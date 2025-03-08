Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns
Boeing is the focus of a class action lawsuit certified by a federal judge, accusing the company of neglecting safety for profit, following a January 2024 incident. Shareholders with Boeing stock from 2021 to 2024 may seek damages collectively.
A federal judge has certified a class action lawsuit against Boeing, accusing the aviation giant of prioritizing profits over aircraft safety. The lawsuit claims Boeing overstated its commitment to safety before a January 2024 incident involving an Alaskan Airlines 737 MAX 9.
U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema, based in Alexandria, Virginia, announced that shareholders led by the Rhode Island state treasurer, who owned Boeing stock between January 7, 2021, and January 8, 2024, are eligible to sue as a group for damages.
This legal development marks a significant step for shareholders seeking accountability from Boeing, as the company faces intensified scrutiny over its safety protocols and corporate practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
