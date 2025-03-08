Left Menu

Anya Polytech Expands with Strategic Acquisition of Polyfilm Packaging

Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Ltd has acquired 60% of Polyfilm Packaging Pvt Ltd, boosting its production capacity and client list. The acquisition includes a Bhopal facility and adds prominent clients such as Rastriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited and Hindustan Petroleum. The company aims to accelerate growth and improve financial performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 11:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Ltd (NSE – ANYA) has strategically acquired a 60% stake in Polyfilm Packaging Pvt Ltd, underscoring its commitment to boosting production capacity and meeting increasing customer demand. This acquisition will bolster Anya's portfolio, bringing in key clients like Rastriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited (RCF), Hindustan Petroleum & Chemicals Limited (HPCL), and Vizag Steels Limited.

Located in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, the newly acquired facility spans 6,250 SQM, with advanced equipment including a 7 TPD JP Tape Plant and automated looms. These enhancements will enable Anya to handle more orders in Central India efficiently, offering decreased lead times and enhanced production capabilities. Consequently, Polyfilm Packaging Pvt Ltd is now a subsidiary of Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Ltd.

Anya, established in 2011 and recognized for its high-quality HDPE and PP bags alongside zinc sulphate fertilizers, completed a public issue on the NSE SME Emerge platform, raising Rs. 44.80 crore. The company reports robust revenue and profit growth, with ambitious plans to accelerate growth in the upcoming quarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

