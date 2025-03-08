India Urged to Adopt Firm Stance on US Trade Tactics
The Global Trade Research Initiative advises India to rethink its trade strategy with the US, following pressure and misinformation from the Trump administration. The analysis highlights the need for India to stand firm on agricultural market protection and suggests a measured, reciprocal response strategy.
India should reconsider its negotiation tactics with the United States, according to the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI). On Saturday, GTRI's founder Ajay Srivastava emphasized the need for India to adopt a stance similar to China and Canada in response to what he described as undue pressure from the Trump administration.
Srivastava pointed out that US President Donald Trump frequently criticized India using misleading data, stating that no balanced outcomes could be expected under such circumstances. He urged India to abandon current negotiations in favor of approaches utilized by other nations, who have taken retaliatory measures against US tariffs.
The GTRI's recent analysis warns against a comprehensive trade deal with the US that could lead to concessions on tariffs, government procurement, and other critical sectors. Instead, the organization recommends a reciprocal 'Zero-for-Zero' tariff approach while maintaining strict protections over sensitive areas like agriculture.
