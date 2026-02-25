Left Menu

Solar Giants Unphased by US Tariffs: Expansion Continues

Vikram Solar and Waaree Energies remain largely unaffected by US countervailing duties on Indian solar imports. With diverse supply chains and infrastructure improvements, these companies continue their growth and expansion strategies, focusing on increasing US manufacturing capacity and securing major new orders domestically.

New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 15:18 IST
Despite recent US countervailing duties announced on certain Indian solar imports, Vikram Solar and Waaree Energies are showing resilience with limited impact on their business operations.

Gyanesh Chaudhary, CMD of Vikram Solar, stated that their US strategy does not rely solely on Indian-origin cells, benefiting from a diverse supply chain to mitigate tariff exposure.

Further, with anticipated infrastructure easements and major domestic orders secured, both companies plan to boost their US manufacturing capacity to 4.2 GW by the financial year's end, demonstrating strong commitment to market expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

