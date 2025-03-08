Uncertainty Clouds Kuwait Flights Amid Technical Glitches
Flights to Kuwait experienced disruptions due to unspecified technical issues, causing delays and rerouted planes. Local media reported the situation while state-run outlets remained silent. Flight data revealed some aircraft diverting from the oil-rich nation, suggesting challenges at Kuwait International Airport, the country's primary air hub.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 08-03-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 13:31 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Flights to the oil-rich nation of Kuwait faced unexpected disruptions on Saturday, with local media attributing the chaos to 'technical issues.'
The state-run KUNA news agency and state television refrained from commenting on the situation, maintaining silence on the matter.
Flight-tracking data indicated some aircraft diverting from Kuwait, while others showed significant delays at Kuwait International Airport, the country's principal air facility located outside Kuwait City.
(With inputs from agencies.)
