Uncertainty Clouds Kuwait Flights Amid Technical Glitches

Flights to Kuwait experienced disruptions due to unspecified technical issues, causing delays and rerouted planes. Local media reported the situation while state-run outlets remained silent. Flight data revealed some aircraft diverting from the oil-rich nation, suggesting challenges at Kuwait International Airport, the country's primary air hub.

Updated: 08-03-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 13:31 IST
Flights to the oil-rich nation of Kuwait faced unexpected disruptions on Saturday, with local media attributing the chaos to 'technical issues.'

The state-run KUNA news agency and state television refrained from commenting on the situation, maintaining silence on the matter.

Flight-tracking data indicated some aircraft diverting from Kuwait, while others showed significant delays at Kuwait International Airport, the country's principal air facility located outside Kuwait City.

