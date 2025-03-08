Left Menu

Gautam Adani's Promise: A World Without Barriers for Women

On International Women's Day, Gautam Adani reaffirmed his commitment to gender equality, inspired by strong women in his life and the aspirations of his granddaughters. He highlighted Adani Foundation's initiatives supporting women and called for inclusive leadership roles, urging men to join the mission for equal opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 13:51 IST
Gautam Adani's Promise: A World Without Barriers for Women
Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani (File Photo: Adani Group) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani expressed his dedication to gender equality and empowering women. In a heartfelt message, he emphasized the influence of his granddaughters on his commitment to creating a barrier-free world for women to achieve their aspirations.

Adani reflected on the influential women in his life, particularly his mother and wife Priti, who have been key in shaping his perspectives. He praised Priti's transformative work with the Adani Foundation, which has significantly impacted lives in rural India.

Through a social media post, Adani shared his vow to ensure a world where his granddaughters' dreams face no limits. Highlighting Adani Foundation's initiatives, he pointed to programs like the 'Butterfly Effect' and 'Lakhpati Didis,' which empower women with independence and entrepreneurial skills.

Adani recounted a visit to a company port that lacked female leadership, sparking his personal commitment to change and inclusivity in the workplace. Despite progress, he acknowledged ongoing challenges for women in leadership, expressing hope for a future with equal opportunities for his granddaughters.

Concluding his message, Adani urged men in leadership to view gender equality as a collective responsibility, essential for utilizing women's invaluable talents and insights without waste.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025