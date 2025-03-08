Gautam Adani's Promise: A World Without Barriers for Women

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani expressed his dedication to gender equality and empowering women. In a heartfelt message, he emphasized the influence of his granddaughters on his commitment to creating a barrier-free world for women to achieve their aspirations.

Adani reflected on the influential women in his life, particularly his mother and wife Priti, who have been key in shaping his perspectives. He praised Priti's transformative work with the Adani Foundation, which has significantly impacted lives in rural India.

Through a social media post, Adani shared his vow to ensure a world where his granddaughters' dreams face no limits. Highlighting Adani Foundation's initiatives, he pointed to programs like the 'Butterfly Effect' and 'Lakhpati Didis,' which empower women with independence and entrepreneurial skills.

Adani recounted a visit to a company port that lacked female leadership, sparking his personal commitment to change and inclusivity in the workplace. Despite progress, he acknowledged ongoing challenges for women in leadership, expressing hope for a future with equal opportunities for his granddaughters.

Concluding his message, Adani urged men in leadership to view gender equality as a collective responsibility, essential for utilizing women's invaluable talents and insights without waste.

(With inputs from agencies.)