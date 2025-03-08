Sri Lanka's Commitment to IMF Reform Agenda: A Path to Sustainable Growth
Sri Lanka persists with reforms linked to an IMF bailout programme, vital for sustainable growth. During a virtual meeting, IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva lauded Sri Lanka's progress while highlighting challenges. The country's commitment includes focusing on macroeconomic stability, social welfare, and foreign investment.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has highlighted Sri Lanka's urgent need to persist with its reform agenda linked to the bailout programme, as stated by the President's Office on Saturday.
In a recent virtual discussion, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva stressed the continued importance of these reforms with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, aiming for sustainable growth for Sri Lanka amidst global technological and geopolitical shifts.
Sri Lanka is currently midway through its four-year, $2.9 billion IMF initiative started in 2023. Following three successful assessments and receiving four $340 million tranches, the nation's leadership, led by President Dissanayake, remains committed to completing the remaining reviews while emphasizing macroeconomic stability and social welfare.
