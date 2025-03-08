Left Menu

Gig Workers: A New Force in India's Growing Economy

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has urged gig and platform workers to register on the e-Shram Portal for formal recognition and access to healthcare benefits. With the gig economy expanding, the Indian government aims to provide identity cards and healthcare coverage to platform workers under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 19:11 IST
Gig Workers: A New Force in India's Growing Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has emphasized the need for gig and platform workers to register on the e-Shram Portal to gain formal recognition and healthcare benefits.

The gig economy is rapidly expanding with an increasing number of jobs in sectors like ridesharing, delivery, and logistics. The government estimates that India will have over one crore gig workers by 2024-25, a figure expected to grow to 2.35 crore by 2029-30.

To support this workforce, the Union Budget 2025-26 has enacted provisions for these workers to register on the e-Shram portal and receive Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) healthcare coverage. The scheme promises healthcare benefits of up to Rs 5 lakh per family annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025