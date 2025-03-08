Gig Workers: A New Force in India's Growing Economy

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has emphasized the need for gig and platform workers to register on the e-Shram Portal to gain formal recognition and healthcare benefits.

The gig economy is rapidly expanding with an increasing number of jobs in sectors like ridesharing, delivery, and logistics. The government estimates that India will have over one crore gig workers by 2024-25, a figure expected to grow to 2.35 crore by 2029-30.

To support this workforce, the Union Budget 2025-26 has enacted provisions for these workers to register on the e-Shram portal and receive Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) healthcare coverage. The scheme promises healthcare benefits of up to Rs 5 lakh per family annually.

