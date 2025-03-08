India-US Trade Talks: Setting Grounds for an Ambitious Bilateral Agreement

In a significant development, India and the US have commenced discussions on a bilateral trade agreement. Government sources labeled these talks as preliminary after US President Donald Trump claimed India agreed to substantially cut tariffs.

This negotiation follows recent talks in Washington between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump, intending to create a multi-sector Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA). Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal participated in crucial meetings with his counterparts in the US to advance these negotiations.

Despite Trump's statements, Indian sources suggest the discussions are at an initial stage, emphasizing India's readiness to address the US's interests while working towards a mutually beneficial conclusion. Both governments aim to balance tariff obligations and enhance trade cooperation.

