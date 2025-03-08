India Lifts Export Ban on Broken Rice: A Boost for Global Supply

The Indian government has officially lifted its export ban on broken rice, a restriction first imposed in September 2022 in response to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which disrupted the global foodgrain supply chain.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade announced that the export policy for broken rice has been amended from 'prohibited' to 'free,' as the nation seeks to promote its shipments amid rising inventories and stabilized retail prices. Exporters had been urging the government for this change, arguing for increased shipments given the ample stock reserves in government godowns.

This strategic policy revision reflects a broader effort by the nation to optimize its agricultural exports. Recently, India exported broken rice worth USD 194.58 million during 2023-24 to various countries, marking a consistent contribution to global food security amidst fluctuating international conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)