KableOne's Global Leap: Punjabi Stories Beyond Borders

KableOne is redefining regional storytelling by translating original Punjabi narratives into 11 languages. This bold initiative aims to bring global recognition to Punjabi cinema, investing 200 crores in 40 new titles. CEO Simranjeet Singh Manchanda emphasizes breaking barriers and transforming regional cinema's perception worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 10:38 IST
KableOne, a game changer in the OTT industry. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented move, KableOne is poised to elevate Punjabi storytelling to global heights by translating original narratives into 11 languages. This ambitious venture is seen as a transformative moment in the world of streaming, operating from Karnal with no Bollywood affiliations, as it announces a 40-title slate amounting to a potential investment of 200 crores.

This bold strategy throws light on the burgeoning market potential of Punjabi cinema, with KableOne wagering on the rising international appetite for regional content. All original productions are set to be dubbed into various languages such as Chinese, French, Russian, and others, ensuring wide-reaching impact and access to multi-national audiences. This groundbreaking initiative not only defies industry norms but signals a new era where regional narratives break linguistic barriers to achieve global acclaim.

As the industry anticipates a seismic shift, CEO Simranjeet Singh Manchanda remarked, "We are not merely launching an OTT platform; we are instigating a storytelling revolution. Punjabi stories carry a universal appeal, and by translating them, we aim to extend Punjab's vibrant culture and stories globally. KableOne remains dedicated to transcending boundaries and redefining regional cinema's potential." With this initiative, KableOne sets its sights on a pivotal year in 2025, transforming the landscape of regional cinema consumption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

