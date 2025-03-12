Bridging the Skies: Mittal Applauds Telecom-Satellite Collaboration

Sunil Bharti Mittal, the Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, has expressed enthusiastic approval of the burgeoning collaboration between telecom and satellite sectors, underscoring its significance as a major step towards global connectivity. His remarks follow the recent collaboration of telecom giants Airtel and Reliance Jio with Elon Musk's SpaceX to introduce Starlink services to India.

Mittal highlighted that such partnerships are crucial for ensuring uninterrupted connectivity in even the world's most remote locations—spanning oceans and the skies. Reflecting on his speech at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona, he reiterated his appeal to telecom and satellite companies to join forces for universal coverage.

During his MWC 2025 address, Mittal urged industry leaders to collaborate, combining their strengths to complete the mission of connecting the unconnected, covering challenging areas like oceans and skies. He referenced a similar plea made at MWC 2017, where he successfully lobbied for reducing international roaming charges, which had long burdened travelers.

Mittal recounted how the telecom industry responded effectively back then, considerably lowering roaming costs and making international communication accessible. He is optimistic that the sector will embrace satellite technology, much like it did with the transitions from 4G to 5G and the forthcoming 6G.

"Integrating satellite technology should be seen as an extension of adopting new technologies similar to previous advancements such as 4G, 5G, and the future 6G," Mittal stated. He envisions a near future where customers can use mobile services seamlessly, including remote terrains, maritime expanses, and aerial passages.

This strategic partnership between satellite providers and telecom operators is poised to close the digital gap, delivering internet access to previously unreachable areas. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)