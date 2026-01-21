Left Menu

Bharti Airtel Revolutionizes Connectivity on Vidyasagar Setu

Bharti Airtel has achieved a milestone by becoming the first telecom provider to ensure seamless mobile connectivity on Kolkata's Vidyasagar Setu. In collaboration with local authorities, the company laid 1.3 km of fibre and installed antennas to maintain uninterrupted services across this vital link over the Hooghly River.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-01-2026 15:19 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 15:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Bharti Airtel on Wednesday proudly announced that it is the first telecom service provider to offer seamless mobile connectivity on the iconic Vidyasagar Setu in Kolkata, spanning the Hooghly River.

This significant project, executed in partnership with the Government of West Bengal and other authorities, ensures uninterrupted voice and data services on this critical corridor between Kolkata and Howrah.

To accomplish this, Bharti Airtel laid 1.3 kilometers of fibre across the bridge and installed network antennas over six poles, effectively eliminating drop zones. Over the last three years, the telecom giant has set up more than 5,250 new network sites across West Bengal, significantly boosting the region's network speed and coverage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

