Invest NZ Unveiled to Boost Foreign Direct Investment and Economic Growth

The Government has officially announced the establishment of Invest New Zealand (Invest NZ), a dedicated agency designed to significantly enhance Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country. Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay confirmed today that the initiative is a cornerstone of the Government’s economic strategy to accelerate international investment, foster job creation, and strengthen New Zealand’s position in the global market.

“Cabinet has directed Invest NZ to provide certainty for international investors, ensuring smoother processes and a strong framework for investment. This initiative is designed to turbocharge economic growth, create high-paying jobs, and boost New Zealand’s competitive edge,” said Minister McClay.

A One-Stop Solution for Global Investors

Invest NZ is designed as a one-stop shop and problem solver for global investors, ensuring that valuable foreign capital is efficiently directed into sectors that will yield long-term benefits for New Zealanders.

“If an investment is good for New Zealand and its people, Invest NZ will facilitate and fast-track its approval. We aim to make the country an attractive hub for high-value global businesses,” McClay emphasized.

Core Responsibilities of Invest NZ:

Attracting high-value FDI to stimulate economic growth, job creation, and industrial expansion.

Encouraging multinational corporations (MNCs) to establish operations, manufacturing, and research and development (R&D) facilities in New Zealand.

Streamlining investor engagement to provide clear pathways through regulatory and commercial processes while working alongside national infrastructure funding bodies like National Infrastructure Funding and Financing Limited (NIFF).

Facilitating collaboration between international investors, global corporations, local businesses, and research institutions to drive innovation and technological advancement.

Providing expert economic insights to help shape government policies that enhance New Zealand’s investment climate and ease of doing business.

Building a High-Performance Investment Agency

To achieve these objectives, Invest NZ will operate with a strong performance and remuneration system that rewards achievement and drives results. The Government is committed to attracting top-tier talent from both New Zealand and abroad, leveraging their expertise, experience, and global networks to maximize investment success.

Recruitment for a highly skilled Chief Executive with international investment experience will commence shortly. The formation of an executive board comprising industry leaders and policy experts is also underway.

Transforming New Zealand’s Economic Future

Minister McClay emphasized that this initiative is about more than just investment—it’s about creating opportunities, expanding industries, and securing long-term economic prosperity.

“By attracting global businesses, we can expand the economy, create high-value jobs, and increase New Zealand’s presence on the global stage. Invest NZ will be instrumental in achieving these goals,” he said.

The Government remains committed to positioning New Zealand as an investment-friendly nation, welcoming collaboration with international partners and ensuring that FDI contributes meaningfully to economic progress and community well-being.

More details on the Invest NZ framework, investor engagement strategies, and industry-specific opportunities will be released in the coming weeks.