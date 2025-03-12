Puducherry Unveils Progressive Tax-Free Budget for 2025-26

In a remarkable fiscal move, Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy presented a tax-free budget totalling Rs 13,600 crore for the 2025-26 fiscal year. The budget emphasizes growth in capital expenditure and allocations for welfare schemes, particularly in education and health sectors.

Of the total budget, the union territory's revenue is projected at Rs 7,641.40 crores, with central assistance amounting to Rs 3,432.18 crores. The central government also sanctioned a net borrowing ceiling of Rs 2,101.42 crores to aid in bridging the fiscal deficit gap.

Special budget allocations include Rs 2,760 crores for gender budgeting, youth initiatives, and green projects, underlining the government's commitment to sustainable and inclusive growth. This marks Chief Minister Rangasamy's fifth consecutive budget presentation, showcasing continued support and coordination with the central government.

(With inputs from agencies.)