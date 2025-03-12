Hugh Riddell Appointed as World Bank Group Country Manager for Kyrgyz Republic

The World Bank Group has announced the appointment of Hugh Riddell as its Country Manager for the Kyrgyz Republic, effective immediately. This newly consolidated role will unify country-level leadership across the World Bank Group’s institutions, enhancing the efficiency, responsiveness, and impact of development initiatives in the country.

As Country Manager, Mr. Riddell will oversee the programs of the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD)/International Development Association (IDA), the International Finance Corporation (IFC), and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA). This integrated leadership structure will streamline access to the World Bank Group’s full range of products and services, ensuring more coordinated support for the country’s public and private sector priorities.

Strategic Focus on Development Priorities

"The Kyrgyz Republic's ambitious development strategy aims to enhance the prosperity of its citizens and achieve upper-middle-income status in the coming years. Unified leadership of the Bank Group allows us to take a more integrated approach to our projects, ensuring we are a more effective partner for the government, the private sector, and the people of this country," said Hugh Riddell, the newly appointed World Bank Group Country Manager for the Kyrgyz Republic.

Under Mr Riddell’s leadership, the World Bank Group will continue implementing the Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for FY2024-28, which prioritizes energy, water, and agriculture as key sectors for investment. Additionally, the institution is working to improve education and healthcare systems, enhance food security, promote private sector investments, generate employment, and strengthen institutional capacity to build a more resilient and prosperous society.

Enhancing Coordination for Greater Development Impact

The introduction of joint country representation marks a significant step toward building a stronger and more cohesive World Bank Group. The Kyrgyz Republic joins a growing number of countries transitioning to a single World Bank Group Country Manager or Resident Representative model, ensuring greater alignment between development programs and national priorities.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Riddell served as the World Bank Country Manager for the Kyrgyz Republic since May 2024, where he led policy dialogues and oversaw the World Bank’s program delivery. His extensive experience also includes serving as the World Bank Country Manager for Malawi, as well as holding various positions in Washington, D.C., Afghanistan, and East Africa.

With this transition, the World Bank Group reaffirms its commitment to supporting the Kyrgyz Republic’s economic and social development, fostering sustainable growth, and driving impactful change through enhanced coordination and strategic investment.