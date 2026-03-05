U.S. Lawmakers Sound Alarm Over Intel's Ties to ACM Research

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers, including Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren and Republican Senator Tom Cotton, has expressed concerns regarding the national security implications of Intel's engagement with ACM Research, a chipmaking equipment manufacturer with significant connections to China.

The lawmakers are worried that ACM Research, which counts several sanctioned Chinese companies among its customers, could potentially access sensitive information by testing its tools at Intel's facilities. Intel has stated that ACM's tools are not used in its semiconductor production processes and that it remains compliant with U.S. laws.

ACM Research, which has not commented on the latest concerns, has previously asserted that it poses no security threat and maintains robust safeguards to protect trade secrets. The bipartisan concern underscores the growing anxiety over China's role in U.S. semiconductor manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)