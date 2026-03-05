Left Menu

Pentagon Reveals Identities of Soldiers Killed in Kuwait Drone Attack

The Pentagon identified two more Army Reserve soldiers killed in a drone attack at a U.S. military facility in Kuwait. Major Jeffrey O’Brien and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert M. Marzan were among the casualties, alongside four others, marking the first war casualties as the conflict with Iran escalates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 08:35 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 08:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Pentagon has confirmed the identities of two additional Army Reserve soldiers killed in a drone strike on a U.S. military base in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait.

Major Jeffrey O'Brien, 45, and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert M. Marzan, 54, lost their lives alongside four other reservists during the attack.

The assault, marking the first casualties in the escalating conflict against Iran, prompted assurances from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth that the U.S. could maintain the fight indefinitely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

