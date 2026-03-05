Accusations Unraveled: Plot Against a Former President

Accused plotter Asif Merchant asserted in court that he was coerced into involvement with Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps in a plan to kill former U.S. President Donald Trump. However, prosecutors dismissed Merchant's duress defense, citing a lack of evidence.

The high-profile trial unfolds against a backdrop of geopolitical tension. Last week, the United States and Israel conducted lethal strikes on Iran, targeting its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. President Trump publicly defended the operation as a preemptive move against threats of assassination allegedly linked to Iranian plots.

Amidst the courtroom drama, Tehran steadfastly denies any ambitions to target Trump or other American officials. The unfolding legal saga underscores escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, with international stakes hanging in the balance.

