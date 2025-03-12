EaseMyTrip and Sukoon Unlimited Revolutionize Senior Citizen Air Travel

EaseMyTrip has formed a strategic partnership with Sukoon Unlimited to revolutionize air travel for senior citizens. Announced on Wednesday, this collaboration will offer exclusive flight booking benefits, ensuring a smoother and more comfortable travel experience tailored specifically for the elderly demographic.

Emphasizing convenience, the initiative includes personalized assistance throughout the booking process, allowing senior travelers to plan their journeys effortlessly. Special discounts will be made available to make air travel more affordable while maintaining comfort for elderly passengers. Additional services such as priority seating, wheelchair assistance, and on-ground support at airports further enhance the travel experience.

Sukoon Unlimited complements these offers with free wellness services, including pre- and post-travel consultations. Nishant Pitti, Founder and Chairman of EaseMyTrip, states that the partnership reflects a commitment to accessible travel across all ages, while Vibha Singal, CEO of Sukoon Unlimited, highlights the aim to alleviate stress for senior travelers, promoting a hassle-free journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)