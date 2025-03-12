Left Menu

Aster DM Healthcare Reduces Share Pledge Amid Global Refinancing

Aster DM Healthcare has managed to cut its share pledge from 99% to 41% following a debt refinancing deal involving global financial giants like JPMorgan, HSBC, and Barclays. This move underscores the company's strategic strength amidst economic volatility and boosts stakeholder confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 12-03-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 16:22 IST
Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder and Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aster DM Healthcare has successfully decreased its share pledge to 41% from a daunting 99%, after executing a debt refinancing agreement with leading global financial institutions.

During this refinancing phase, prestigious lenders JPMorgan, HSBC, and Barclays injected fresh capital, allowing Aster DM's promoters to refinance existing loans under improved terms and loan-to-value ratios. Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare's Founder and Chairman, emphasized that this reduction in pledged shares attests to the promoters' financial resilience amid global market instability. He highlighted the company's growth prospects and operational excellence, boosting trust among stakeholders, investors, and partners amid expansion efforts in India.

Aster DM Healthcare Limited ranks as one of India's largest healthcare providers with 19 hospitals, 13 clinics, 203 pharmacies, and 254 labs across five states, offering services from primary to quaternary care levels. Its commitment to quality care is encapsulated in the slogan "We'll Treat You Well." (Editorial Note: This press release content is supplied by NewsVoir, and ANI holds no responsibility for its content.)

(With inputs from agencies.)

