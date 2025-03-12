Left Menu

India's Industrial Output Surges: January 2025 Sees Robust Growth

India's Index of Industrial Production (IIP) demonstrated a notable growth of 5.0% in January 2025, reflecting a comprehensive recovery in the industrial sector. The surge was driven by significant advancements in manufacturing, mining, and electricity, with particular strength in metal production and electrical equipment manufacturing.

India's industrial production experienced a robust upswing in January 2025, with the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) climbing by 5.0% compared to the same period last year, as reported by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. This marks a significant acceleration from December 2024's 3.2% growth.

The latest data highlights a positive trajectory across key economic sectors, namely mining, manufacturing, and electricity, with the IIP reaching 161.3 in January 2025, up from 153.6 in January 2024. The mining sector maintained its positive momentum, advancing by 4.4%.

Manufacturing recorded an impressive 5.5% growth, bolstered by strong performances in critical industry sectors. Although the electricity sector's growth was more modest at 2.4%, it still contributed to the overall industrial expansion. The primary drivers were primary goods, infrastructure/construction goods, and intermediate goods.

