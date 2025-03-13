Left Menu

Russian Attack Targets Key Ukrainian Railways in Dnipropetrovsk

A Russian overnight attack on Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region injured three people and disrupted energy facilities of the state railways. The Ukrainian military intercepted numerous drones. Adjustments were made to train routes by Ukraine's state railways company following the attack.

Updated: 13-03-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 13:34 IST
Russian Attack Targets Key Ukrainian Railways in Dnipropetrovsk
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An overnight Russian attack on Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region resulted in injuries to three people and damage to key energy facilities of the state railways, according to local reports.

The assault on Dnipro destroyed over 100 apartment windows and left three women hospitalized. Ukrainian authorities noted the use of one ballistic missile and 117 drones during the attack. However, the Ukrainian military successfully intercepted 74 drones, while others were disrupted by electronic warfare.

In response, Ukraine's national railways altered train schedules due to the damaged energy infrastructure. Meanwhile, the drone strike in Kharkiv resulted in damage to an administrative building and caused fires in Sumy. Regional officials continue to assess the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

