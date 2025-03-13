Left Menu

Temasek Acquires Stake in Haldiram Snacks: A USD 10 Billion Valuation Boost

Temasek, Singapore's investment firm, is acquiring a 10% stake in Haldiram Snacks Food at a USD 10 billion valuation, signaling growth in India's snack market. This deal follows extensive negotiations and could lead to further investments or an IPO. The funds will support domestic and international expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 14:17 IST
Temasek Acquires Stake in Haldiram Snacks: A USD 10 Billion Valuation Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Temasek, a Singapore-based sovereign investment firm, is making waves in the Indian snack industry by acquiring a minor 10% stake in Haldiram Snacks Food. The venture, valued at USD 10 billion, marks a record high for India's packed food sector.

The acquisition comes after Temasek signed a term sheet earlier this week, surpassing bids from major private equity players like Blackstone, Alpha Wave Global, and Bain Capital. The Agarwal family, which leads Haldiram Snacks, may invite additional investors or consider an IPO next year.

This capital infusion is expected to fuel expansion plans for Haldiram Snacks Food both within India and internationally. Known for its savory treats, Haldiram's origins date back to 1937 in Bikaner, and it now boasts a presence in over 80 countries worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

Why SMEs struggle with AI adoption – and how they can overcome it

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025