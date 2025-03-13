Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Bus Collision Claims Life in Kuraoli

A tragic accident in Kuraoli left one man dead and another injured when a speeding Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus collided with their motorcycle. The victims, Vikesh Kumar and Navin, were on their way to a local market when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Mainpuri | Updated: 13-03-2025 14:28 IST
A fatal collision between a motorcycle and a bus claimed the life of Vikesh Kumar, leaving his companion Navin critically injured in Kuraoli. The incident occurred Wednesday night, when the duo was en route to a local market for Holi shopping.

According to police reports, the two were struck from behind by a speeding Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus near Kuraoli Tehsil. Station House Officer Dharmendra Singh Chauhan confirmed the tragic event.

While 18-year-old Vikesh succumbed to his injuries on the spot, Navin has been hospitalized with serious wounds. The authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

