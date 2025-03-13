Tragic Accident: Bus Collision Claims Life in Kuraoli

A fatal collision between a motorcycle and a bus claimed the life of Vikesh Kumar, leaving his companion Navin critically injured in Kuraoli. The incident occurred Wednesday night, when the duo was en route to a local market for Holi shopping.

According to police reports, the two were struck from behind by a speeding Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus near Kuraoli Tehsil. Station House Officer Dharmendra Singh Chauhan confirmed the tragic event.

While 18-year-old Vikesh succumbed to his injuries on the spot, Navin has been hospitalized with serious wounds. The authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)