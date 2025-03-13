O.P. Jindal Global University Shines in QS 2025 Rankings, Expands Global Prestige

O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has made headlines with its impressive performance in the QS Subject Rankings 2025, maintaining its leadership in law education in India while also achieving notable positions in other fields. This achievement underscores JGU's growing impact in the realm of global education.

JGU continues to reign supreme as India's number one university in law and ranks among the top 100 worldwide. In addition, JGU claims the top private university spot in India for Politics & International Studies, securing a global position within the 201-250 bracket. Its debut recognizes JGU's expansive reach into new academic territories.

Chancellor Naveen Jindal and Vice-Chancellor Professor Raj Kumar credit these accolades to strategic initiatives in academic innovation and international collaboration. As a testament to JGU's commitment, its Law School has retained its dominance, while new entries in Social Sciences, Economics, and Business reveal its diversification of academic influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)