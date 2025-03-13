AfDB and ECOWAS Commission Partner to Boost Regional Rice Production and Food Security

The African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission have formalized a significant step toward food security in West Africa with the signing of a Protocol of Agreement for a grant of $11.78 million. The initiative aims to enhance regional rice production, reduce dependence on costly imports, and strengthen food security across the region. This grant is further supported by a $1.18 million co-financing commitment from the ECOWAS Commission.

The funding, approved by the AfDB’s Board of Directors on November 20, 2024, will finance the Regional Resilient Rice Value Chains Development Program in West Africa (REWARD-ECOWAS). The agreement was signed on March 10th at the ECOWAS Commission headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria, by ECOWAS Commission President, Dr. Alieu Omar Touray, and AfDB Director General for Nigeria, Dr. Abdul Kamara. This collaboration underscores the institutions’ shared commitment to increasing agricultural productivity and strengthening regional food systems.

Addressing West Africa’s Rice Production Challenges

Rice is a staple food for millions in West Africa and a critical component of food security and economic stability. Despite the region’s agricultural potential, West Africa remains heavily reliant on rice imports, which place financial strain on economies and disrupt local food systems. With rice demand projected to rise sharply in the coming years, strengthening domestic production has become a strategic necessity.

West Africa currently produces approximately 14 million metric tons of milled rice annually, while demand exceeds 22 million metric tons. This gap leads to significant imports, costing the region about $3.5 billion per year. The REWARD-ECOWAS project seeks to close this gap by improving the competitiveness and sustainability of the regional rice sector.

Key Objectives and Implementation

Over the next five years, the REWARD-ECOWAS initiative will focus on:

Supporting policy reforms to facilitate better agricultural practices.

Improving the regulation and availability of high-quality agricultural inputs.

Enhancing regional digital monitoring systems to optimize rice production and distribution.

The project will be led by the ECOWAS Commission’s Economic Affairs and Agriculture Department, in partnership with the ECOWAS Rice Observatory. This regional collaboration aligns with the ECOWAS Regional Rice Roadmap (2025-2035) and the Action Plan of the ECOWAS Rice Observatory, which aim to transform the West African rice sector.

Strengthening Food Security and Economic Resilience

During the signing ceremony, AfDB’s Dr. Kamara highlighted the Bank’s dedication to fostering food security and economic resilience in the region.

“The REWARD-ECOWAS project is a major step toward reducing West Africa’s dependence on rice imports, boosting local food production, and mitigating the region’s vulnerability to fluctuations in global markets. This initiative will benefit all 15 ECOWAS Member States, including Nigeria,” Kamara stated.

ECOWAS Commission President Touray emphasized the urgency of implementing the project swiftly, given its strategic importance for regional stability.

“Food security is inextricably linked to peace and stability. The REWARD project aligns with our ‘4X4 Strategy,’ which focuses on regional peace and security, deeper economic integration, good governance, and inclusive sustainable development,” Touray said.

A Path Toward Agricultural Transformation

The REWARD-ECOWAS project is part of broader efforts by AfDB to support the ECOWAS region through its Regional Strategy Paper for West Africa (2020-2025). By strengthening the rice value chain, this initiative will pave the way for enhanced food sovereignty, job creation, and economic resilience.

With the successful implementation of this project, West Africa will take a major step toward reducing its vulnerability to external food supply shocks, ensuring a more self-sufficient and sustainable agricultural future for millions across the region.