Acadecraft and IRB Infrastructure Join Forces for Revolutionary eLearning Initiative

Acadecraft has allied with IRB Infrastructure to launch a pioneering eLearning module to enhance workforce skills in infrastructure management. The collaboration focuses on digital learning solutions to boost operational efficiency and meet emerging industry standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 13-03-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 16:11 IST
Acadecraft Partners with IRB Infrastructure to Develop eLearning Modules for Workforce Upskilling. Image Credit: ANI
In a transformative move for the infrastructure sector, Acadecraft, a burgeoning eLearning solutions provider based in Noida, has joined hands with IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited, a leader in India's transport infrastructure, to develop an immersive eLearning module tailored for infrastructure management and emerging technologies.

This collaboration embodies a crucial step for IRB Infrastructure as it seeks to harness digital learning to enhance its workforce's skills and operational compliance. Dr. Prashant Salgaonkkar, Group President, HR & Administration at IRB Infrastructure, emphasized the importance of continuous learning and expressed confidence that the partnership will make training more engaging and impactful.

With over 14 years of expertise in instructional design and digital content, Acadecraft is tasked with delivering high-impact training modules. These modules will integrate the latest technological advancements to ensure IRB employees remain at the forefront of industry trends and standards.

