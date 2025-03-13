Acadecraft and IRB Infrastructure Join Forces for Revolutionary eLearning Initiative

In a transformative move for the infrastructure sector, Acadecraft, a burgeoning eLearning solutions provider based in Noida, has joined hands with IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited, a leader in India's transport infrastructure, to develop an immersive eLearning module tailored for infrastructure management and emerging technologies.

This collaboration embodies a crucial step for IRB Infrastructure as it seeks to harness digital learning to enhance its workforce's skills and operational compliance. Dr. Prashant Salgaonkkar, Group President, HR & Administration at IRB Infrastructure, emphasized the importance of continuous learning and expressed confidence that the partnership will make training more engaging and impactful.

With over 14 years of expertise in instructional design and digital content, Acadecraft is tasked with delivering high-impact training modules. These modules will integrate the latest technological advancements to ensure IRB employees remain at the forefront of industry trends and standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)