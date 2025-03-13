Andhra Pradesh Teams Up with Microsoft for AI Skill Development

The Andhra Pradesh government has forged a landmark partnership with tech giant Microsoft to boost skill development in artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technologies among the youth. The agreement was formalized during a signing ceremony at the State Secretariat, attended by IT, Electronics, and Education Minister Nara Lokesh.

The initiative is primarily aimed at equipping secondary school students and young jobseekers with essential AI skills to meet the growing demands of IT and related industries in the state. According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, Microsoft will provide skill development training to over 200,000 individuals within just one year.

Under this collaboration, Microsoft will train 500 teachers and 10,000 engineering students from 50 rural colleges in AI and cloud computing. Additionally, 30,000 students from ITIs will receive AI training. The program also includes specialized training for 40,000 youth, enabling them to capitalize on new job prospects, and 20,000 individuals will receive training with support from the Union Labour Ministry.

To enhance public service delivery, 50,000 individuals will undergo 100 hours of AI training, and the APSSDC will implement a civil services capacity-building program. The initiative also promotes cross-departmental collaboration through AI upskilling and reskilling of 20,000 staff members via self-learning paths, workshops, and webinars.

The AP Skill Development Corporation will provide necessary infrastructure for implementing AI training. Microsoft will collaborate closely with various departments to ensure effective delivery of the AI curriculum and certifications. Present at the event were AP education officials and Microsoft representatives. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)