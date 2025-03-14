Left Menu

Trump's Alcohol Tariff Threat: A New Twist in the Trade War

President Donald Trump has threatened a 200% tariff on European wine and cognac imports as retaliation in the ongoing U.S.-EU trade dispute. This has unsettled financial markets and sparked concerns of a recession. Industry leaders urge de-escalation to avoid further economic damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 00:26 IST
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump announced plans to impose a 200% tariff on European alcohol imports, escalating tensions in an ongoing trade dispute with the European Union. The move follows the EU's retaliatory tariffs on American products and has sparked fears of further economic turmoil.

Stocks declined following Trump's announcement, raising concerns among investors about the potential impacts of stiff trade barriers on the global market. The EU has yet to respond officially, while countries like Canada have already taken countermeasures to U.S. tariffs and have approached the World Trade Organization.

Amidst calls for de-escalation from industry leaders on both sides of the Atlantic, U.S. importers and distributors warned of significant economic fallout. They argue that increased tariffs would result in higher prices for consumers and potentially devastating impacts on the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

