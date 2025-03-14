Wall Street Woes: Tech Giants Tumble Amid Tariff Tensions
Wall Street faced a downturn as the S&P 500 entered a correction, impacted by escalating U.S. tariffs against trading partners, causing economic uncertainty. Major indices fell, with tech shares severely affected. Market reactions reflected economic concern and unpredictable global trade scenarios, shaking investor confidence amidst tariff and inflation fears.
Wall Street took a significant hit on Thursday, with the S&P 500 officially in a correction following mixed economic signals. Investor sentiment plummeted as fears of resurging inflation, spurred by ongoing U.S. tariff conflicts, overshadowed promising inflation data.
Sweeping selloffs saw all major U.S. indexes tumble, with technological and megacap stocks dragging the Nasdaq down significantly. Fresh tariff announcements have eroded market confidence, as economic uncertainties escalate, according to Mike Dickson of Horizon Investments.
Amidst the trade tensions, with the European Union countering U.S. tariffs, political and economic uncertainty reigns. Despite inflation showing a downward trend, as per recent PPI readings, investor sentiment remains fragile. This adds pressure on lawmakers trying to prevent a government shutdown.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wall Street
- S&P 500
- tariff war
- tech shares
- Nasdaq
- economy
- correction
- trade tensions
- inflation
- data
ALSO READ
Trump Unveils 'Gold Card' Plan to Bolster US Economy and Immigration
Rising GST, Resilient Agriculture Buoys India's Economy Amid Decelerating Bank Credit
UP Maha Kumbh: A Turning Point in Faith and Economy
Solid Growth Amid Uncertain Future: U.S. Economy Faces Challenges
Lights, Camera, Action: Noida's New Film City to Transform Uttar Pradesh's Economy