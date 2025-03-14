Wall Street Woes: Tech Giants Tumble Amid Tariff Tensions

Wall Street took a significant hit on Thursday, with the S&P 500 officially in a correction following mixed economic signals. Investor sentiment plummeted as fears of resurging inflation, spurred by ongoing U.S. tariff conflicts, overshadowed promising inflation data.

Sweeping selloffs saw all major U.S. indexes tumble, with technological and megacap stocks dragging the Nasdaq down significantly. Fresh tariff announcements have eroded market confidence, as economic uncertainties escalate, according to Mike Dickson of Horizon Investments.

Amidst the trade tensions, with the European Union countering U.S. tariffs, political and economic uncertainty reigns. Despite inflation showing a downward trend, as per recent PPI readings, investor sentiment remains fragile. This adds pressure on lawmakers trying to prevent a government shutdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)