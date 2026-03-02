Market Turmoil: The Impact of Geopolitical Tensions on China's Economy

In the aftermath of escalating geopolitical tensions sparked by US and Israeli strikes on Iran, China's equity benchmarks showed minimal movement on Monday. Gains in energy, defense, and gold stocks balanced the declines seen in airline and tourism shares. Analysts anticipated potential intervention by Beijing to stabilize markets ahead of a critical parliamentary session later in the week.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong, however, was more volatile, nosediving over 2%. The geopolitical turmoil, particularly with the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, heightened economic uncertainties globally.

China's dominant CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index experienced minor fluctuations as investors responded to soaring oil prices by investing in major energy companies like CNOOC, PetroChina, and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. Amidst these developments, air travel and tourism sectors took a hit, with shares of Chinese airlines and tourism-related companies witnessing significant declines due to the increased geopolitical tensions affecting travel plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)