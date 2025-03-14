Left Menu

Trump's High-Stakes Alcohol Tariff Tango

President Donald Trump threatened a 200% tariff on European alcohol to retaliate against EU tariffs on American whiskey. This move further escalates the ongoing global trade war, unsettling markets and raising concerns about potential recessions. Producers on both sides urge leaders to resolve the trade tensions.

In a bold move on Thursday, President Donald Trump announced the possibility of imposing a 200% tariff on wine, cognac, and other European alcohol imports. This comes as a response to the European Union's planned tariffs on American whiskey, escalating the ongoing global trade confrontation. The announcement sent ripples through financial markets as investors fretted over the growing trade barriers in the world's largest consumer market.

The EU's proposed countermeasures against Trump's 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum have intensified the situation. With Canada, America's largest aluminum supplier, also weighing in with countermeasures and filing a complaint with the World Trade Organization, the trade landscape has become increasingly volatile. Trump's administration, however, is resolute in pursuing reciprocal tariffs across the board, expressing a desire to protect domestic industries from years of perceived unfair trade practices.

The prospect of higher tariffs on European alcohol has worried producers and trade officials alike. Industry leaders from both the U.S. and Europe are calling for a de-escalation of retaliatory measures, fearing the damaging economic impact. Despite reassurances from Trump's team that these strategies aim to revitalize U.S. industries, businesses and economists remain concerned about the repercussions on international supply chains and the heightened risk of a global recession.

