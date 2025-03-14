Fiery Evacuation: No Injuries in American Airlines Incident

Passengers were safely evacuated from an American Airlines flight Thursday evening after a fire incident was reported, according to local media sources. The source of the report, a Fox affiliate, assured that fortunately no injuries were sustained by those on board.

According to Denver International Airport, the aircraft involved was stationed at gate C38 when the fire broke out. The incident resulted in visible smoke, but emergency procedures were successfully executed, averting any harm to passengers and crew members.

The airport's immediate response to the reported fire ensured swift and efficient evacuation, underscoring the importance of safety protocols. American Airlines and the airport authorities are now investigating the cause of the incident.

