Goa's Iron Ore Mining Set to Resume After Five-Year Hiatus
Iron ore mining in Goa, halted since 2018, is expected to resume within six months, says Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. This move follows the launch of exploration license auctions for critical minerals. The Goa government is adhering to Supreme Court norms, with measures addressing environmental and economic concerns.
Updated: 14-03-2025
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy announced the impending resumption of iron ore mining activities in Goa within the next six months. The sector has been inactive since 2018.
On Thursday, Reddy launched India's inaugural auction for Exploration Licences targeting 13 critical mineral blocks. He emphasized Goa's compliance with Supreme Court regulations.
The resumption aims to address environmental, revenue, and employment issues. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant highlighted the sector's economic importance, with nine blocks ready to operate and more awaiting clearance.
