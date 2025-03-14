Goa's Iron Ore Mining Set to Resume After Five-Year Hiatus

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy announced the impending resumption of iron ore mining activities in Goa within the next six months. The sector has been inactive since 2018.

On Thursday, Reddy launched India's inaugural auction for Exploration Licences targeting 13 critical mineral blocks. He emphasized Goa's compliance with Supreme Court regulations.

The resumption aims to address environmental, revenue, and employment issues. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant highlighted the sector's economic importance, with nine blocks ready to operate and more awaiting clearance.

